Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chemical Bank lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 71,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 137,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 123,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 150,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,828,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $128.01 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $128.39. The company has a market capitalization of $176.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 65.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Macquarie raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.53.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,800 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $982,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $3,193,748.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,231,676.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

