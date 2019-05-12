Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 697 Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Hartz Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $303.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $197.46 and a 52-week high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $2,761,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total value of $5,825,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,824 shares of company stock valued at $26,390,919. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

