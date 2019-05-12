Essential Energy Services (EEYUF) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.
OTCMKTS:EEYUF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Essential Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.50.
Essential Energy Services Company Profile
Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.