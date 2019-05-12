Essential Energy Services (EEYUF) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

OTCMKTS:EEYUF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Essential Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

