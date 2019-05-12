EquiTrader (EQT) Price Hits $0.0623 on Top Exchanges

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One EquiTrader coin can now be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, EquiTrader has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EquiTrader has a total market cap of $754,198.00 and $62.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.01224680 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001394 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015924 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008122 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00080584 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001332 BTC.

EquiTrader Coin Profile

EquiTrader is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 13,201,265 coins and its circulating supply is 12,101,265 coins. EquiTrader’s official website is www.equitrader.co . EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader

EquiTrader Coin Trading

EquiTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EquiTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EquiTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EquiTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

