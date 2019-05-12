Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.

ALLO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of ALLO opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -4.61. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $35.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $829,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

