Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Electronic Arts Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst E. Wingren now forecasts that the game software company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EA. BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Electronic Arts to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $107.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $243,373,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7,694.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,624,704 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,032 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13,042.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,476,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $195,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,650,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $919,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 177,205.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,773,050 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $139,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,050 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,225,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,270.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $306,330.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,500 shares of company stock worth $8,493,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

