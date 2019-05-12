Ensign Energy Services Inc (ESI) Receives C$6.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.70.

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$212,852.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 728,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,874,124.57.

Ensign Energy Services stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.20. The company had a trading volume of 111,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,157. The stock has a market cap of $815.68 million and a P/E ratio of 14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$4.14 and a one year high of C$7.20.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$346.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$324.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.690000035163463 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

