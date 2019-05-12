Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$346.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$324.15 million.

ESI opened at C$5.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$4.14 and a 52-week high of C$7.20. The company has a market cap of $815.68 million and a PE ratio of 14.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$7.00 target price on Ensign Energy Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.70.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 40,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.32 per share, with a total value of C$212,852.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 728,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,874,124.57.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

