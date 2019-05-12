Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 54,358 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,358 shares during the period. Mercury Systems comprises about 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $31,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.53. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $79.83.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.61 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $740,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 357,440 shares in the company, valued at $26,461,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 39,736 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $2,392,901.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 298,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,002,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,102 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

