Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $14.68 Million Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 67,690 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $14,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,636,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,188,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,885,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,875,000 after acquiring an additional 522,994 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $17,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,208,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,256.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,216 shares of company stock worth $2,579,837. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.36. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $66.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $238.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MMSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/emerald-mutual-fund-advisers-trust-has-14-68-million-position-in-merit-medical-systems-inc-mmsi.html.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.