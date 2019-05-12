Elysian (ELY) Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Elysian token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Elysian has a total market cap of $166,322.00 and approximately $75,256.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00296713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00825268 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00131703 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Liquid, IDEX, BitForex, YoBit, Hotbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

