Electronic Arts (EA) PT Raised to $120.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.32.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $93.88 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $151.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total transaction of $187,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $869,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,493,590. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

