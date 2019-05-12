electroCore (ECOR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of electroCore from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ ECOR traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. 168,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,883. electroCore has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $175.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that electroCore will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph P. Errico sold 10,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $72,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph P. Errico sold 39,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $218,547.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in electroCore by 95.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in electroCore in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in electroCore in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in electroCore in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

