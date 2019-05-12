Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Shares Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

In other news, insider Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 10,200 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $244,188.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.48. Editas Medicine Inc has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.44, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 359.93% and a negative return on equity of 46.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

