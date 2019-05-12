Edison International (EIX) Stake Boosted by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 780.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,922,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,686,760,000 after acquiring an additional 392,144 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,067,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,520,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,761 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,358,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,227,000 after acquiring an additional 741,916 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Edison International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,052,000 after buying an additional 100,043 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edison International to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.25). Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

