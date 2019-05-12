Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $3.95 Million Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 591.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,358 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 22,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 103.1% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 454,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,655,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 13,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $698,354.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,826.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,864,454 shares of company stock valued at $340,096,303. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

