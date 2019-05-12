E. W. Scripps (SSP) Announces Earnings Results

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NYSE SSP traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 812,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,434. E. W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $23.41.

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

SSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other E. W. Scripps news, major shareholder Mary Peirce bought 8,099 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $161,656.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,309.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Scripps bought 5,000 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $94,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 811,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,359,177.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 33,335 shares of company stock valued at $646,334 and sold 12,400 shares valued at $251,514. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/e-w-scripps-ssp-announces-earnings-results.html.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.