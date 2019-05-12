Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Holdings Increased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 8,422.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,521,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,652 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,411,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,456 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 941.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,856,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,434,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,355,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,270,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,165,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $67,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,900,878. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

Shares of DUK opened at $87.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

