Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $4.57 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. The business had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,717. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.41.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

