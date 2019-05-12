Dollar General Corp. (DG) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,330,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,578 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $143,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dollar General by 10,128.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,752,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9,656,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,207,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,135,000 after buying an additional 2,709,334 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Dollar General by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,349,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $51,697,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 421.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 534,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,715,000 after buying an additional 431,656 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 8,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.82, for a total transaction of $1,111,036.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,253.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 78,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total transaction of $9,303,088.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,255 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,351. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Bank of America set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.55.

Shares of DG stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $86.87 and a 12 month high of $126.84. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

