Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 190 Shares of Seaboard Corp (SEB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $137,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,000.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Shares of SEB opened at $4,275.00 on Friday. Seaboard Corp has a 52-week low of $3,434.71 and a 52-week high of $4,743.71.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $26.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-sells-190-shares-of-seaboard-corp-seb.html.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

Featured Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.