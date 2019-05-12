Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.28). Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

DBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Ellen Costello purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $27,475.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ulrich Naher purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $111,410.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 145,322 shares of company stock worth $1,350,708 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,339,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,234,000 after purchasing an additional 345,399 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,838,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,627,000 after purchasing an additional 76,873 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,707,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,288 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 5,685,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,540 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,928,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 331,890 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBD stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $831.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.82. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

