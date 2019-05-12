Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) Stake Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

In related news, insider James B. Weissman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

DRNA opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $829.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.30. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,284.93% and a negative return on equity of 55.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

