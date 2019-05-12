Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Enel (ENEL) a €6.10 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €6.10 ($7.09) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €5.65 ($6.57) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Enel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €5.85 ($6.80).

Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

