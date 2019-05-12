Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (USAC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 236,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,188,000. Zazove Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 153,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 82,229 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 810,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 48,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 372,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USAC stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.70. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 1.41.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on USAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (USAC)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/deutsche-bank-ag-decreases-holdings-in-usa-compression-partners-lp-usac.html.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.