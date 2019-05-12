Davita Inc (DVA) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,193,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,836 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Davita were worth $64,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Davita by 2,481.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Davita from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $52.11 on Friday. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Davita had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

