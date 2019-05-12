David Smith Acquires 65 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith bought 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £196.30 ($256.50).

On Monday, February 11th, David Smith bought 66 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £201.96 ($263.90).

LON:QQ opened at GBX 300.20 ($3.92) on Friday. QinetiQ Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 227.90 ($2.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 315.20 ($4.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77.

QQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Investec downgraded QinetiQ Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 278 ($3.63).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

