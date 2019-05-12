DA Davidson Analysts Give Wolverine World Wide (WWW) a $40.00 Price Target

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) has been given a $40.00 price objective by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

WWW stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $523.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David T. Kollat sold 9,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $354,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 38,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $1,373,112.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,072. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.