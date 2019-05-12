DA Davidson Analysts Give Wolverine World Wide (WWW) a $40.00 Price Target

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) has been given a $40.00 price objective by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.
WWW stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, Director David T. Kollat sold 9,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $354,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 38,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $1,373,112.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,072. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.
Wolverine World Wide Company Profile
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
