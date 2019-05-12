CytoDyn (CYDY) Given a $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytoDyn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYDY opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.34. CytoDyn has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.71.

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

