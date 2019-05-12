Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cypress reported strong first-quarter results. The company is benefiting from solid momentum across industrial, automotive and legacy markets. Further, accelerating design wins — especially owing to new products and the growing adoption of Cypress’ USB devices — are major positives. The company’s decision to close its JV with SK hynix system ic will help it to focus more on automotive, industrial and IoT markets, which will drive business growth. However, Cypress’ weak demand in the consumer end market, and sluggish Microcontroller and Connectivity Division remain concerns. Further, the ongoing trade tension between the United States and China is an overhang. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.21.

CY stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,042,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,882. Cypress Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.96.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.13 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

In other news, Director Oc Kwon sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $63,552.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,425.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sam Geha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $86,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,710 shares of company stock valued at $631,872. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 8.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 129,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 77,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

