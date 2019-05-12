CVCoin Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $638,180.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003283 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, HADAX and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00292022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00823848 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00133679 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000886 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha, HADAX, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

