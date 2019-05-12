Cutera (CUTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cutera from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Cutera from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cutera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

CUTR stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $255.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.30). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 59.56% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cutera will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cutera by 56,660.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Cutera by 359.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

