Cryptopay Price Reaches $0.0212 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.45 million and $107.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.78 or 0.07956414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00031890 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001217 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012685 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

CPAY is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,344,834 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

