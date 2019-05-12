CryoPort (CYRX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CryoPort from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.84, a current ratio of 16.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CryoPort has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.58 million, a P/E ratio of -50.97 and a beta of 1.10.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CryoPort will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CryoPort news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 35.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 57,154 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 10.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 53,085 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 610,019 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

