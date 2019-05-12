CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 160.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,828.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,259,435.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,884.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $125.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $99.99 and a 12-month high of $130.60.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 6.31%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/crown-castle-in-sh-sh-cci-shares-bought-by-candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a.html.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.