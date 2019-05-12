Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 68,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.6% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 166,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.36 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $254.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,914.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $5,926,000. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

