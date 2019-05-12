Crh Plc (CRH) Receives $34.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

CRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Clarus Securities restated a “positive” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 592,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5928 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 334,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 2,073.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 91,721 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.