Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.56 and last traded at C$5.47. 1,764,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,731,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -1.12.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$988.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.2899999884 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

