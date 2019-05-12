Credit Suisse Group Boosts TransDigm Group (TDG) Price Target to $539.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $476.00 to $539.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $452.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $441.00.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

NYSE TDG opened at $473.86 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $307.36 and a 1 year high of $489.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.48. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.89, for a total transaction of $7,975,881.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 229,940 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $434.90 per share, with a total value of $100,000,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,167,407.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,793 shares of company stock valued at $39,726,300. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 199,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 401,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.