Cray (CRAY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cray Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing the high performance computing (HPC) market, primarily categories of systems known as supercomputers. The Company’s segments include Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other. The Supercomputing segment includes a suite of supercomputer systems, which are used by engineering centers in universities, government laboratories, and commercial institutions. The Storage and Data Management segment includes Cray Data Warp and Sonexion, as well as other third-party storage products and their ongoing maintenance and system analysts. The Maintenance and Support segment provides ongoing maintenance of Cray supercomputers, big data storage and analytics systems, as well as system analysts. The Engineering Services and Other segment include the Company’s analytics business and Custom Engineering. “

Get Cray alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Cray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered Cray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Cray in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Cray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cray from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cray currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of CRAY opened at $30.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cray has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $30.56.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 million. Cray had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. Cray’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cray will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Ungaro sold 63,029 shares of Cray stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,411,219.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,557,341.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Ungaro sold 86,971 shares of Cray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $1,966,414.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,048.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,932,634. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRAY. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cray in the 4th quarter worth about $12,792,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Cray in the 4th quarter worth about $11,664,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cray in the 4th quarter worth about $5,536,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cray by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,035,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,304,000 after purchasing an additional 234,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd increased its stake in Cray by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 916,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after purchasing an additional 212,309 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cray (CRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.