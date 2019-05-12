CPI Aerostructures (CVU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $7.20 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 110,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Boston Partners increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 290,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

