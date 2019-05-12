Covetrus (CVET) Research Coverage Started at Cleveland Research

Stock analysts at Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

CVET traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $28.37. 2,076,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.90. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $43.83.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

