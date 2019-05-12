Covestro AG (1COV) Receives €56.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €56.78 ($66.02).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on 1COV shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of 1COV stock traded up €0.17 ($0.20) on Friday, hitting €43.85 ($50.99). The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a one year low of €41.42 ($48.16) and a one year high of €83.98 ($97.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.09.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

