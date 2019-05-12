Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.06

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $338.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $219.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVTI. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 257.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 26,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI)

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

