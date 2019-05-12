Cooper-Standard (CPS) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper-Standard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Buckingham Research raised Cooper-Standard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Cooper-Standard from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper-Standard presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of CPS stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cooper-Standard has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $146.77.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cooper-Standard will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper-Standard news, insider Sharon Wenzl sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $31,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $52,830.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan P. Banas purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,964.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 912,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,548,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 6.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 215,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

