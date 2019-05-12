Control4 (CTRL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Control4 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of Control4 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Control4 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of Control4 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Control4 from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Control4 currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.57.

NASDAQ:CTRL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,883. Control4 has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Control4 had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $60.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Control4 will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $167,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,935 shares in the company, valued at $177,141.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryce Judd sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $59,587.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $157,688.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Control4 by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Control4 by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Control4 by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 86,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Control4 by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,705,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,538,000 after buying an additional 142,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Control4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

