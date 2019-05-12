Contrasting Banco Bradesco (BBD) and Community West Bancshares (CWBC)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Banco Bradesco pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Community West Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $32.99 billion 2.13 $5.22 billion $0.71 12.34 Community West Bancshares $45.26 million 1.88 $7.41 million N/A N/A

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Bradesco and Community West Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 2 1 2 0 2.00 Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Community West Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 15.96% 18.75% 1.75% Community West Bancshares 15.36% 9.42% 0.82%

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Community West Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco S.A. provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes. Its loan products include personal and payroll-deductible, vehicle financing, and overdraft loans; housing loans; government-funded long-term loans; short-term loans, working capital loans, guaranteed checking accounts and corporate overdraft loans, financing for purchase and sale of goods and services, and investment lines for acquisition of assets and machinery, as well as discounting trade receivables, promissory notes, checks, credit card and supplier receivables, etc.; rural credit; and import and export financing. The company also offers credit cards; cash management solutions; services related to capital markets and investment banking activities, including project finance, mergers and acquisitions, structured operations, fixed income, and variable income; and life and personal accident, health, automobile, property/casualty, and liability insurance products; reinsurance products; pension plans; and capitalization bonds. In addition, it provides public authority, leasing, asset management and administration, intermediation and trading, international banking, foreign exchange, consortia, automatic teller machines, telephone, and Internet Banking services. The company operates through a network of 4,749 branches; 4,827 service centers and electronic in-company service centers; 35,590 active ATMs; 21,259 ATMs under the Banco24Horas brand; and 3 branches internationally. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit, as well as lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and professional organizations. It operates a network of eight branch banking offices in Goleta, Oxnard, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, Paso Robles, and Westlake Village. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

