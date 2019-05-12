Continental (CON) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €150.00 ($174.42) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €157.00 ($182.56) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €148.00 ($172.09) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €159.90 ($185.93).

Shares of Continental stock opened at €133.74 ($155.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20. Continental has a twelve month low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a twelve month high of €228.00 ($265.12). The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

