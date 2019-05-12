Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $38,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 34,159 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,556,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,239,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, EVP David Eric Klein sold 25,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total transaction of $5,161,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,876,798.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $262,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,551 shares of company stock valued at $6,007,002 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $226.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie set a $183.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $203.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $234.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.33%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/constellation-brands-inc-stz-shares-sold-by-state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system.html.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.