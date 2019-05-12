Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Shares Sold by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,673 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $48,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 210.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ opened at $203.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.37 and a 12 month high of $234.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.13.

In other news, EVP David Eric Klein sold 25,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total value of $5,161,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,876,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $583,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,551 shares of company stock worth $6,007,002. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

